Suspect images released after man steals car with 1-year-old inside in High Point

GREAT NEWS!!!! Little Legend has been found safe!!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have released images of the suspect after a 1-year-old boy was kidnapped when a thief stole a car in High Point.

The High Point Police Department is searching for a missing child: Legend Masir Goodwine.

Legend Masir Goodwine is a 1-year-old black male, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and with a Ninja Turtle blanket.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her child in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St.

An unknown man got into the car and drove away with the child inside.

Police originally said the suspect was black but after reviewing security video now describe the suspect as a 6-foot white man between the ages of 20 and 30, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a short-sleeved light blue shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a trucker-style hat with white mesh in the back and a dark front with writing on it.

The pair were last seen traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license tag number FES4626.

All officers will be broadly searching in addition to usual duties.

The High Point Police Department is using every resource available.

Police have called in help from other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Missing Children's Center.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 911 immediately or the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.

BOL - Missing Child / Stolen Car. High Point Police are currently searching for a Gold Acura TL (FES-4626) that was stolen from the PVA of 1100 S Main St with a 1 year old child inside. If you see the vehicle please call 911 immediately. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/WV4zVzhwud — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019