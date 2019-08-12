Suspect identified, wanted after thief takes car with 1-year-old boy inside in High Point; boy found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have identified a suspect after a thief took a car with the child inside in High Point.

Police say they are now looking for Michael R. Enochs, 54, of Archdale, in connection with the kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

The child, 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine, was found Monday after a man stole a car from a parking lot while the 1-year-old was inside on Sunday.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her child in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St. to make a purchase.

A man got into the car and drove away with the child inside.

Police originally said the suspect was black but after reviewing security video now describe the suspect as a 6-foot white man between the ages of 20 and 30, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a short-sleeved light blue shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a trucker-style hat with white mesh in the back and a dark front with writing on it.

The pair were seen traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license tag number FES4626.

At 9:22 a.m. Monday, police tweeted that the vehicle and child were found.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a call from two people who saw a car matching the description of the stolen car parked at a vacant residence at 380 High Rock Shores Drive.

Deputies responded and found the car and the child.

"Child is in law enforcement custody reported to be safe," police said in the tweet.

If you have any information regarding this situation, call 911 immediately or the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.

