Scientists working on vaccine for cats to lessen allergic reactions in people

Love cats but can’t handle being around them without sneezing and wheezing?

Scientists in Switzerland may be able to help with a vaccine they call “HypoCat” that lessens a protein which around 10% of the population in the western hemisphere is allergic to, according to the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

The protein is called Fel d 1 allergen and it’s found in cat dander.

When someone is allergic to cats and they’re around the dander, an allergic reaction is caused when their immune system believes the protein is attacking them.

The “HypoCat” vaccine could possibly be ready in three years.