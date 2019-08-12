× Olive Garden will offer Lifetime Pasta Pass

Do you want to eat pasta for the rest of your life? Olive Garden wants to help make that happen.

They’re offering a new spin on their never-ending Pasta Pass with their Lifetime Pasta Pass.

The pass will be available to 24,000 diners for $100 a person and the first 50 people to complete their online transaction can “opt-in” for the lifetime version and upgrade for an extra $400.

The passes can be purchased exclusively for 30 minutes or until sold out, starting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 15.