Olive Garden will offer Lifetime Pasta Pass

Posted 2:52 pm, August 12, 2019, by

An Olive Garden restaurant (Stock image/Getty)

Do you want to eat pasta for the rest of your life? Olive Garden wants to help make that happen.

They’re offering a new spin on their never-ending Pasta Pass with their Lifetime Pasta Pass.

The pass will be available to 24,000 diners for $100 a person and the first 50 people to complete their online transaction can “opt-in” for the lifetime version and upgrade for an extra $400.

The passes can be purchased exclusively for 30 minutes or until sold out, starting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.