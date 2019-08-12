Massachusetts woman shares video of encounter with great white shark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. -- A Massachusetts woman was out boating with some family members Friday when they got up close and personal with a great white shark, FOX8 Cleveland reports.

Mallory Fey was with her aunt, uncle and some cousins during the shark sighting.

"It felt like Animal Planet in real life," Fey said.

Just before the shark was spotted, one of her cousins was about to jump in the water.

“We actually slowed down the boat in the area to let my cousin jump in the water to pee and right before he jumped is when my other cousin saw the shark fin!” Fey said.

She said the shark was seen around eight miles off the coast of Provincetown.

“We first thought it was a sunfish, then got closer and saw the body!” Fey said.