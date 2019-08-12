Man suspected of stealing car with 1-year-old boy inside in High Point turns self in

Posted 3:55 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48PM, August 12, 2019

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man accused of stealing a car with a child in it in High Point has turned himself in, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Michael R. Enochs

The sheriff's office said Michael R. Enochs, 54, of Archdale, turned himself in. Charges of felony kidnapping and felony larceny of a motor vehicle out of High Point are pending.

The child, 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine, was found safe Monday after the car was stolen from a parking lot while the 1-year-old was inside on Sunday.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her child in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St. to make a purchase.

A man got into the car and drove away.

At 9:22 a.m. Monday, High Point police tweeted that the vehicle and child were found.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a call from two people who saw a car matching the description of the stolen car parked at a vacant residence at 380 High Rock Shores Drive.

Deputies responded and found the car and the child.

