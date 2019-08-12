Man suspected of stealing car with 1-year-old boy inside in High Point turns self in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man accused of stealing a car with a child in it in High Point has turned himself in, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Michael R. Enochs, 54, of Archdale, turned himself in. Charges of felony kidnapping and felony larceny of a motor vehicle out of High Point are pending.

The child, 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine, was found safe Monday after the car was stolen from a parking lot while the 1-year-old was inside on Sunday.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her child in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St. to make a purchase.

A man got into the car and drove away.

At 9:22 a.m. Monday, High Point police tweeted that the vehicle and child were found.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a call from two people who saw a car matching the description of the stolen car parked at a vacant residence at 380 High Rock Shores Drive.

Deputies responded and found the car and the child.