× Man dies after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A New Jersey man has died after being pulled out of the ocean Sunday by lifeguards in Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

The man, identified as 70-year-old Michael Valentine, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died.

Ocean rescue units responded to the scene near 71st Avenue North, according to WMBF.

The investigation is still ongoing but the death has been ruled accidental.