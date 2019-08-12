× Lexington man charged with impersonating law enforcement officer

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Fredrick Talbert White, 47, was arrested Friday.

Deputies responded to a scene regarding a suspicious person with a gun saying he was with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the release says.

When they arrived, deputies say they found Talbert in a gas station talking to the clerk.

He had a sheriff’s badge embroidered on his shirt, a fake revolver on his right hip in a holster, a baton attached to his belt and a black handheld radio in his hand.

Witnesses on the scene said they were getting into their vehicles to leave, but Talbert told them to stop or he would shoot, the release says.

While he was telling them to stop, he pretended to call for backup on his radio.

Talbert was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and communicating threats.

He received a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 9 at 9:00 a.m.