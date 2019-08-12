They’re back! Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets return Monday

This is a historic moment for fans of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s announced Thursday that the spicy nuggets won’t be coming out on Aug. 19 as originally planned.

No, they’re coming back a full week early.

As of Monday, Aug. 8, the spicy nuggets are back.

In honor of the big day, Wendy’s changed the name of the company Twitter account to “WENDY’S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!!”

Chance the Rapper is partially to thank.

In May, he tweeted “Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s then responded asking fans to get one of their tweets up to 2 million likes to bring the nuggets back.

Less than 24 hours later, they reached their goal.

