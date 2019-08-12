High Point neighborhood hit with fourth shooting into home in year and a half

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point continues to search for the people connected to a drive-by shooting that nearly ended in the death of a mother and her two small children.

It happened early Saturday on Meadowbrook Avenue.

The mother of a one-year-old and six-year-old boy said she had just walked into her room when the bullets came flying through the house.

Most of the shots entered through their living room and the room where her one-year-old son had been sleeping. A pillow stopped the bullet from hitting him in the head.

“Just by the grace of God, the cotton inside of the pillow actually stopped the bullet from coming through the pillow, hitting my grandson in the head,” said Colleen Rorie, the grandmother to the children. “Innocent people . . . we’re hard-working people . . . no one takes into consideration that this takes money, this takes time, and now you’ve stoked fear into my family.”

That fear is also felt by others in the neighborhood.

FOX8 spoke with a father and mother to a two-year-old son who lives near the site of the shooting.

“I ducked behind my car,” said the father who did not want to be identified. He was outside when the gunshots rang out.

“It just sounded like a string of firecrackers," he said.

This was the second shooting in 8 months that he and his family have seen in their neighborhood.

The first happened at the house next door to the site of Saturday’s shooting.

He described seeing a bunch of young men shoot into the house.

He said he now plans to move his family out of their home by November.