Family thanks community, law enforcement after missing 1-year-old found safe

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Family members gathered for a moment of prayer on High Rock Shores Drive Monday morning after learning 1-year-old Legend Goodwine was found safely inside a stolen car.

“We just thank God that he was safe, that’s first and foremost that he was safe and the man that took him didn’t do no harm to him,” said Tawanna Starnes, the baby’s great aunt.

High Point police say about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her child in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St. to make a purchase.

A man got into the car and drove away.

Family members said they spent Sunday night searching for the stolen car with law enforcement.

“We just had to take it one step at a time and you know just go and try to find him ourselves, and that’s what we did even though the officers were out doing that as well,” Starnes said.

More than 30 miles away in Davidson County, Kevin Hicks said his wife was driving to work when she saw a car she recognized from the Amber Alert issued Sunday.

She called Hicks, who went to check the car parked in an abandoned lot off High Rock Shores Drive.

Hicks saw the 1-year-old walking in the backseat with all the windows rolled up.

“He was crying so I knew then we had to get the baby out of there,” Hicks said. “It was 8 o’clock, the sun was already starting to come out.”

Legend was checked by EMS, but unharmed.

Starnes said she hopes others will learn from her family’s experience.

“To all the mothers, fathers, nieces, whoever, if you’ve got a child in the car please don’t leave the child in the car, because it only takes a split second for anything to happen,” she said. “And it could not turn out as good as it did for our family, it can be even worse, it could be a tragedy and we don’t want that.”

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Michael R. Enochs, 54, of Archdale, turned himself in Monday. Charges of felony kidnapping and felony larceny of a motor vehicle out of High Point are pending.