Eden man accused of abusing, critically injuring child taken into custdoy

Terrance Devon Veal

EDEN, N.C. — A man accused of abusing and critically injuring a child has been taken into custody, according to a news release from Eden police.

Terrance Devon Veal, 36, of Eden, is charged with felony child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

Veal was arrested on Sunday at 7:36 p.m.

At about 7:43 p.m. on Aug. 1, police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of Park Avenue.

At the scene, police found a 3-year-old boy in critical condition.

The child was taken to a hospital before he was transferred to a trauma unit.

According to police, Veal ran away from the scene after the incident.

Veal is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15.

