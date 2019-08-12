Dole recalls baby spinach due to salmonella risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling packages of baby spinach, according to the FDA.

The company says a random sample tested positive for salmonella.

The spinach being recalled has packaging with a use-by-date of Aug. 5.

Dole urges people not to eat the spinach and to throw it out.

The products being recalled are 6 ounce Dole Baby Spinach bag, lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), the FDA says.