Concord Corner Store in Meadows of Dan showcases local arts, crafts

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va. -- It's a well-known and well-loved landmark in Patrick County that attracts people from around the world.

“The building was built here in the 40s as a general store and this building housed everything this community needed,” said Felica Shealor a local business owner who bought the Concord Corner Store to showcase local arts and crafts. “We have 65 local craftspeople here.”

You'll find everything from quilts, pottery, baskets to all kinds of home remedies.

“What is amazing is so many people show up from around the world to sign this guest book,” Shealor said.

You can check out the store and many of the local artists at the Meadows of Dan Folk Fair this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The store is located at 2554 Jeb Stuart Highway.

36.734850 -80.408874