Chick-fil-A adds mac & cheese to menus nationwide — including Greensboro

America’s favorite restaurant chain just added to its menu for the first time in three years.

As of Monday, Chick-fil-A offers macaroni and cheese as a side option nationwide. Greensboro was one of five markets that tested Mac & Cheese as a side in 2018 as a part of the Family Style Meals test. While it takes a lot to add a new item to Chick-fil-A’s menu, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, making Mac & Cheese the first permanent side addition to the menu since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging in a statement.

The chain says it’s using a “classic” recipe, made with a blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano, and baked fresh daily.

Chick-fil-A is one of the most profitable restaurant chains in the country, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. It generated $10.6 billion in annual sales, behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks.