Check out FOX8 WGHP’s new state-of-the art set!

FOX8 WGHP debuted a brand new, state-of-the-art news set Monday in its existing studios in High Point.

The new set — designed by award-winning set design company Broadcast Design International — features four high-definition video walls encompassing nearly 270 degrees of HD video monitors.

Additionally, the new FOX8 MAX Weather Center now boasts four 65-inch HD monitors and a nearly 10-foot HD video wall.

Staying true to their ‘Start Local. Stay Local’ slogan, WGHP contracted Free Lance Staging of Thomasville, N.C., for fabrication and installation of the project.

Lighting design and installation by Beth Fowler rounds out the technologically advanced set.

“We hope the new set is exciting to our viewers, but it’s the content and people that have made FOX8 the most-watched local news in the Triad. Rest assured those qualities have not changed a bit,” said Jim Himes, FOX8’s President and General Manager.

In addition to the new set, FOX8 also unveiled a sleek new in-house designed graphics package, as well as an updated news theme from Stephen Arnold Music.

FOX8 News Director Kevin Daniels was quick to note that, “While the look and feel of our newscasts are getting an update, the people that our viewers have come to trust over the years aren’t going anywhere.”

FOX8 produces 55 hours of locally produced news Monday through Friday, and more than 20 local specials each year.