Burlington apartment complex evacuated after gunshot fired toward police

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Gunshots. A shot fired toward officers. An evacuation.

Officers are in the midst of an investigating after a shooting at Brittany Apartments at 706 Huffman Mill Road.

Police responded Monday morning after a report of shots fired from behind the complex.

When officers arrived to investigate, a gunshot was fired toward police.

None of the officers were injured, and police do not believe anyone was injured in the initial shooting.

Police have evacuated the apartment complex, and no one is in custody at this time.

Police are directing the public to avoid the area of Forestdale Drive and Huffman Mill Road.

