× Amber Alert: 1-year-old abducted from High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. –The High Point Police Department is searching for a missing child: Legend Masir Goodwine.

Legend Masir Goodwine is a 1-year-old black male, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and with a Ninja Turtle blanket.

According to the Amber Alert there is one unknown abductor described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes and wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a grey hat.

They were last seen traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license tag number FES4626.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the High Point Police Department immediately at (336) 883-3224, or call 911 or *HP.

BOL – Missing Child / Stolen Car. High Point Police are currently searching for a Gold Acura TL (FES-4626) that was stolen from the PVA of 1100 S Main St with a 1 year old child inside. If you see the vehicle please call 911 immediately. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/WV4zVzhwud — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019

Suspect described as a black male, wearing blue shirt, grey hat and blue jeans. Vehicle last seen headed southbound on Main St. Child is 1.5 years old, wearing orange tank top and wrapped in Ninja Turtles blanket. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019