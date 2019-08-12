Amber Alert: 1-year-old abducted from High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. –The High Point Police Department is searching for a missing child: Legend Masir Goodwine.
Legend Masir Goodwine is a 1-year-old black male, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and with a Ninja Turtle blanket.
According to the Amber Alert there is one unknown abductor described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes and wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a grey hat.
They were last seen traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license tag number FES4626.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the High Point Police Department immediately at (336) 883-3224, or call 911 or *HP.