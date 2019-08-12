× Airport worker killed in accident at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An investigation is underway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after a worker was killed there Sunday night, WSOC reports.

Investigators said the worker was operating a “tug” — which is used for moving baggage — when the tug flipped and pinned him beneath it.

The incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. but it was still unclear where on airport property it took place.

Officials have not released the man’s name.

The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division was notified of the death and has opened an investigation.

Officials said workplace death investigations typically take three to four months to complete but depending on the complexity of the case, it could take longer.

