1-year-old boy found ‘safe’ in Davidson County after thief takes car with boy inside in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police say a 1-year-old boy and the vehicle have been found in Davidson County after a thief took a car with the child inside in High Point.

Police tweeted the news at 9:22 a.m. Monday, the morning after.

"Child is in law enforcement custody reported to be safe," police said in the tweet.

New Information: Vehicle and child have been located in Davidson County by the Sherriffs Office. High Point Investigators are enroute to location. Child is in law enforcement custody reported to be safe. #HPPD — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019

No word on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

High Point police say Legend Masir Goodwine disappeared Sunday night when a man stole a car from a parking lot while the 1-year-old was inside.

Legend Masir Goodwine is a 1-year-old black male, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and with a Ninja Turtle blanket.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her child in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St.

An unknown man got into the car and drove away with the child inside.

Police originally said the suspect was black but after reviewing security video now describe the suspect as a 6-foot white man between the ages of 20 and 30, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a short-sleeved light blue shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a trucker-style hat with white mesh in the back and a dark front with writing on it.

The pair were last seen traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license tag number FES4626.

Police called in help from other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Missing Children's Center.

If you have any information regarding this situation, call 911 immediately or the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.

BOL - Missing Child / Stolen Car. High Point Police are currently searching for a Gold Acura TL (FES-4626) that was stolen from the PVA of 1100 S Main St with a 1 year old child inside. If you see the vehicle please call 911 immediately. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/WV4zVzhwud — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019