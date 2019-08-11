× South Carolina teen with autism commits suicide after constant bullying from classmates, lawsuit says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen with autism committed suicide after constant bullying from classmates and faculty, a lawsuit alleges, WMBF reports.

The lawsuit was filed Friday by Kimberly Debreczeni, the 14-year-old’s mother.

Debreczeni’s son committed suicide Dec. 30, 2017, around the time Christmas break ends, the filing says.

The lawsuit says the teen was the victim of “regular and outrageous disability-based bullying and harassment by his classmates and by faculty.”

Debreczeni says no action was taken by the school to stop the bullying from happening.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, negligence and other claims.

Horry County Schools doesn’t comment on pending litigation.