Randolph County camp teaches girls archery on horseback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Ever since Katniss from the Hunger Games trilogy made it cool to shoot a bow and arrow, young girls have wanted to learn how to do it.

Now there's a camp in Randolph County that takes that activity to the next level. Young girls are learning to shoot a bow and arrow while riding a horse.

"I kind of knew how to do archery, but I've never heard of doing it on a horse," 11-year old Bridget Mulcahy said. "I thought I might shoot the horse by accident, but now that I've done it, it's easier than I thought."

The Circle C Equestrian Center in Sophia camps all year round and girls can do many fun activities.

But shooting an arrow from a horse is becoming the popular thing to do.