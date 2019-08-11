× NC Walmart evacuated; man charged after police say he went into store with gun

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A Wilkesboro man is facing multiple charges after officers say he caused a Walmart to be evacuated Saturday when he brought a pellet gun that looked like a handgun inside, according to a Wilkesboro Police Department news release.

Jimmy Roger Minton, 29, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, larceny, possession of stolen goods, resist, obstruct and delay a public officer and communicating threats.

At 7:26 p.m. Saturday, officers got a call about a disturbance between two people in a Walmart parking lot.

When they arrived, they say someone told them a man was going to cause a disturbance and that he may have a knife.

Officers then found Minton in a Dunham’s Sports after an employee said a man was in the store with a handgun, the release says.

An officer confronted Minton in the back of the store and he pointed a weapon at the officer, police say.

The officer then took cover and started giving commands to drop the weapon.

Additional officers arrived and secured the store, but Minton left through the back.

The release says officers then responded to the Walmart when they were told he was there.

Employees evacuating directed officers to the back of the Walmart where they found Minton in a bathroom, police say.

He dropped his weapon, which turned out to be a pellet pistol, and was taken into custody.