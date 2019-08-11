× NC man dies after his truck goes off the road, overturns

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A Leicester man was killed Friday morning when his truck went off the road, the NC Highway Patrol confirms Sunday, WLOS reports.

The wreck happened about 9 miles north of Asheville on New Leicester Highway at about 8:30 a.m., a trooper says.

Clifton was driving and alone in the truck when it went off the road and overturned.

Clifton was not wearing a seat belt.

According to his obituary, Clifton was 30 years old, and a married father of one daughter.

The obituary also says Clifton was a farmer and an employee of Blue Ridge Southern Railroad.