Man known for face tattoos in mugshots convicted of double murder

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man known for his face tattoos in his mugshots was convicted Aug. 9 for his role in the deaths of two men in Louisiana, WAFB reports.

William Bottoms Jr. was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Muhammad Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Williams, 23, who were both found by authorities on June 1, 2017 in an abandoned vehicle in a field.

The two men were shot several times in the head, detectives said.

Megan Gaylord, 27, was also arrested as an accessory to the murders.

Investigators said she allegedly admitted that she, Bottoms and the two victims had used drugs on the night the shootings happened. Gaylord said Bottoms shot both victims when he became paranoid.

Bottoms has tattoos of skull teeth and devil horns and a defense attorney said he was concerned Bottoms would be judged by jurors for the tattoos.

With each new mugshot taken of Bottoms for various arrests, the amount of tattoos has increased.

Court records show he has been arrested at least three times over the last ten years and has spent most of his adult life getting in and out of jail.