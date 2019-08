× Man in Myrtle Beach rushed to hospital after lifeguards pull him out of ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man was pulled out of the ocean Sunday by lifeguards in Myrtle Beach and rushed to the hospital, Myrtle Beach officials say, WMBF reports.

The man, reportedly around 40 years old, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Ocean rescue units responded to the scene near 70th Avenue.

The investigation is still ongoing.