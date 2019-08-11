NC man charged with attempted murder after firing gun inside Asheboro nightclub, police say

Posted 11:47 am, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, August 11, 2019

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was charged with attempted murder and multiple other charges after firing a gun inside the Rey Azteca Event Center Sunday, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

At around 1:49 a.m. Sunday officers arrived at the nightclub after receiving reports of a man firing a gun.

Officers found the suspect lying in the woods near the nightclub around 2:00 a.m. armed with a .45 caliber handgun, the release says.

The suspect was identified as Gilberto Pulido Rivas, 37, of Robbins.

He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of cocaine.

He is currently in the Randolph County jail under a $1 million secured bond.

Detectives determined multiple shots were fired by Rivas, the release says.

Police say the only injury sustained during the incident was a small abrasion from a bullet grazing the arm of a person.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department at (336) 626-1300

Google Map for coordinates 35.738661 by -79.807830.

