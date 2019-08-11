× ‘In God We Trust’ motto to appear in every public school in Louisiana this fall

Starting this fall, the national motto “In God We Trust” will be displayed in every public school in Louisiana, KNOE reports.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed Louisiana Senate Bill 244 in May 2018.

The bill requires all public schools in Louisiana to display the national motto.

“I still feel strongly that America is a Christian nation,” said Shelby Ainsworth, principal of West Monroe High School.

Each school is allowed to choose how they want the national motto to be displayed with a paper sign being the minimum requirement.

“There are varied opinions even amongst high school students, their parents, the communities, the different churches that are represented, different faiths that we have,” Ainsworth said.