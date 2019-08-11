High Point family says child’s pillow hit during shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A family in High Point says shots were fired into their home on Meadowbrook Boulevard Saturday.

Investigators tell FOX8 the shots were fired around midnight Saturday morning.

Three children and an adult were sleeping inside the home when the shots went off.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Bullets pierced walls, doors and one of the children's pillows.

The family says the bullet that went through the wall of one of the children's bedrooms did not hit the child because it slowed down as it went through the wall.

"I came down to the house to check on my daughter and the grandkids to find out what was going on," said Colleen Rorie, the children's grandmother. "I pray that someone does get locked up behind this because my grandkids they could have been killed."