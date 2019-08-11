× Former judge charged with child sexual exploitation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — A former magistrate judge in Burke County, Georgia was arrested Friday in an investigation into accusations of child sexual exploitation, deputies said, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Carl Alois Hrabovsky resigned in July and is charged with sexual exploitation of children, criminal solicitation and furnishing tobacco products to minors, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities didn’t release information saying how long the alleged exploitation occurred.

The case against him will be led by the GBI because of his previous position as a judge with the county.

Hrabovsky is in the Burke County jail without bond.