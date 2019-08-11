× Eden teen charged after man is shot, killed

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden teen was charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot in Eden and died in the hospital Sunday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

At around 12:34 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 600 block of Anderson St. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they say they found Michael Anthony Broadnax, 60, of Eden, who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to UNC Rockingham where he died shortly after arrival, police say.

Detectives identified Kalai Jaquan Maxwell, 19, of Eden, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder, the release says.

He is in the Rockingham County Jail under no bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 3.