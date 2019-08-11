Crews respond to Greensboro vehicle fire at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crews cleaned up an accidental vehicle fire at a Greensboro Sunoco Sunday, according to Greensboro police.

The driver pulled up to the Sunoco on Bessemer Avenue and as he was pumping gas, he heard a pop and spewing noises.

Then the car caught fire.

Authorities arrived at 6:10 and the situation was under control in around 10 minutes, police say.

The total price of damages is estimated to be $28,000.

Police say damage to the building is estimated at $25,000 and damage to the car is estimated at $3,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

The car was running while the driver pumped the gas.

The person pumping gas got out of the way of the fire and someone hit the emergency shut off valve for the gas pump.

The Sunoco is not selling gas right now.