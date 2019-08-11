× 6-year-old girl sells lemonade, donates money to homeless

PHOENIX — A 6-year-old girl wanted to help the homeless, so she set up shop and sold lemonade, KNXV reports.

On Saturday, Ellie Tritch handed over the cash she made from her lemonade stand to leaders with the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Changing Lives Center for Women and Children.

Ellie’s dad, Ryan, says his daughter is aware that others don’t have all the necessities they need. He says she came up with the idea to sell lemonade and collect donations.

“They don’t have homes and shelter and water like we do,” Ellie said.

“My wife and I were just so touched by it that she wanted to help,” Ryan said.

In just two hours, he says they collected $100.

“I would think this money would go directly into our daycare,” Cara Colbert, who graduated from the program, said.

Over 70 women and over a dozen children live on-site at the women’s center, which relies heavily on donations. Colbert helps women overcome homelessness and addiction. The goal is to transform their lives.

“It’s one thing to give, but it’s another thing to see who you’re giving to,” Ryan said.