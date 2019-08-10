× Wake Forest named top spot to retire by retirement magazine

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Wake Forest is growing and now it has been named one of the top spots to spend your golden years, WTVD reports.

The town has been selected as a top destination by Where to Retire magazine.

In its August issue, the magazine, which helps people find retirement locations, featured eight small towns near large cities.

Wake Forest was highlighted for having downtown galleries, festivals and a year-round farmer’s market.