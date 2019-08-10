Mother charged in 2-year-old son’s sippy cup death sentenced to prison

Jennifer Clarey

TULLYTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania mother has been sentenced to up to 50 years in state prison after her 2-year-old son died when his sippy cup was poisoned, authorities say, WPVI reports.

Authorities say Jennifer Clarey, 43, pleaded no contest Tuesday to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court documents allege that Clarey poisoned Mazikeen Curtis, her son, and caused him to overdose when she put Vicodin in his sippy cup.

The sippy cup was tested at a lab and the presence of Vicodin was found.

The boy was found dead in his home on Aug. 25, 2018.

“You were there to protect this child, and instead you were so reckless, so thoughtless, so selfish so as to take this child’s life before he had the chance to experience all life has to offer,” said Clyde W. Waite, senior judge. “This cannot be accepted in a civilized society.”

