Man charged with making terrorist threat for walking into Missouri Walmart with rifle, body armor

Posted 11:35 am, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, August 10, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 20-year-old faces charges for making terroristic threats after walking into a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri wearing body armor and carrying a firearm and ammunition.

Dimitriy N. Andreychenko is currently in the Greene County Jail and being held on a $10,000 bond.

Making a terrorist threat in the second degree is a felony and is punishable by up to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with a fine of up to $10,000.

“Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously explained, ‘the most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre causing a panic,’” wrote Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

Investigators say Andreychenko went to the Walmart on W. Republic Road around 4:30 p.m. He was carrying a rifle, about 100 rounds of ammunition, and recording video on his cellphone while walking around the store.

A manager at the Walmart pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the store. A former firefighter confronted Andreychenko and held the 20-year-old at gunpoint until Springfield police arrived.

A police spokesperson said investigators are working to determine Andreychenko’s motives.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort … He’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest,” said Lt. Mike Lucas, Springfield Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.