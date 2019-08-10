× Grasshoppers fans asked to use alternate route to game after water main break closes nearby street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Eugene Street between Bellemeade Street and Sternberger Place is closed to all traffic because of a water main break, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The GPD is urging people going to the Grasshoppers game Saturday to use alternate routes and find parking away from the area.

The area is not expected to open for an extended period of time, police say.