Football player arrested for bird poop mistaken for cocaine in South Carolina

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. -- Georgia Southern starting quarterback Shai Werts had charges of misdemeanor cocaine possession dropped on Thursday, WTOC reports.

The 21-year-old was pulled over last week and was seen on bodycam video arguing with an officer over a white substance on his vehicle, which the officer says tested positive for cocaine.

But Werts is repeatedly heard telling the officer it's just bird poop.

Werts drives with his flashers on, on the phone with dispatch and explaining he wanted to go to a well-lit area before pulling over.

When he stops, the deputy asks him to step out.

The arresting officer tells Werts he is going to jail before they ever saw the substance that they later believed was cocaine.

It was several minutes after Werts was pulled over before the deputy noticed the hood of the car.

"I swear to god that's bird poop," Werts said.

The deputy and officers appeared surprised when their field test kit turned pink, indicating a positive for cocaine.

"If anything, there'd be a 1 in 1,000 chance that these things are faulty, but I don't think they just turn pink," an officer said.

The deputy then called his supervisor.

After searching the car, the officers figure out that Werts is a student-athlete.

When they get to his trunk, they make note of a large cooler and some other items.

"I have no reason to lie about cocaine. I play football, so I don't do cocaine," Werts said.

He spent the night in the Saluda County jail before bonding out the next day.

Werts will still receive a speeding ticket but is cleared of other wrongdoing.

He was suspended from the Eagles in the interim a few days after his arrest, but he returned to the team on Sunday.