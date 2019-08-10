Fast food employees fired after pig drawn on police officer’s order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLOVIS, N.M -- A New Mexico police officer got an unwelcome addition with his fast-food order, KRQE reports.

Officer Timo Rosenthal was in uniform and on his dinner break when he stopped for a bite to eat.

He took a picture of a pig drawn on his Burger King order.

That picture has now gone viral.

Burger Bing says us they've identified and fired the employees responsible for the drawing.

Still, Officer Rosenthal says he won't be going back.

The vice president of Burger King in Clovis said in a statement that the franchise does not support that kind of treatment against anyone.