‘Extremely dangerous’ inmate escapes on tractor after death of prison employee

RIPLEY, Tenn. — An inmate who escaped on a tractor after a corrections employee was killed is considered extremely dangerous, officials say, the Associated Press reports.

Curtis Ray Watson, 44, is a person of interest in the death of correctional administrator Debra Johnson, 64, who was found dead in her on-site residence around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said the tractor Watson used was found about a mile from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary

He was serving a sentence of 15 years for an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction.

Watson worked as a farm laborer at the prison.

TBI secured warrants for Watson for the following three charges: first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery.

NEW PICTURES: Here are surveillance images from West Tennessee State Penitentiary, captured yesterday, just before Curtis Watson escaped custody. The third image — not of Watson — represents the type of issued clothing he would have been wearing when he escaped. pic.twitter.com/Tuioxc4BuO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019