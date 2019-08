Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. -- A driver was able to jump to safety as his RV plunged over a 300-foot cliff in Arizona Friday, KTVK reports.

It happened in the afternoon north of Black Canyon City.

The driver was able to jump clear and was not injured as the motorhome careened out of the southbound lanes of Interstate 17.

The wreckage then caught fire.

Officials said it started a brush fire at the bottom of the cliff, but it didn't spread.

#Teamwork 🙌 Thanks to @BLMAZFire @ArizonaDOT @DaisyMtnFire for their assistance in putting out the motor home fire and preventing it from spreading! pic.twitter.com/J3EGFxsEsh — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 10, 2019