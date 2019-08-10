× Burlington man charged with first-degree murder

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Friday at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot at 2459 N. Church St. after they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found Rocio Gonzalez, 49, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the Alamance Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead there, the release says.

The suspect, identified as Jose Ramon Pedraza, 56, of Burlington, was taken into custody.

Police say they believe Pedraza and Gonzalez were in a dating relationship.

Pedraza has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.