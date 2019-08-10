Boy impaled by flying umbrella at beach

Posted 12:29 pm, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, August 10, 2019

Beach umbrella against blue morning sky. (Getty Images)

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy was impaled in his left shoulder by a flying umbrella at Good Harbor Beach in Massachusetts Friday, authorities say, WBZ-TV reports.

At around 1:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the beach.

A woman who works in an emergency room responded by applying a tourniquet to slow the bleeding before first responders arrived.

“[The] umbrella just hit the kid and we just saw him bleeding,” she said.

Witnesses say the boy was bleeding profusely.

“All I heard was like a woman scream, and then the umbrella went flying, so I just went to see…and then his mom’s like ‘get the lifeguard!’” said Brandon Phillips, a witness.

The boy, from Florida, has non-life threatening injuries that were caused when the umbrella went into the air and impaled his left shoulder.

“For such a rare occurrence, people were quite calm,” said Lt. Nick Oullette of the Gloucester Fire Department.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he faces serious injury to his shoulder but will be OK, officials say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.