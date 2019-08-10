× Boy impaled by flying umbrella at beach

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy was impaled in his left shoulder by a flying umbrella at Good Harbor Beach in Massachusetts Friday, authorities say, WBZ-TV reports.

At around 1:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the beach.

A woman who works in an emergency room responded by applying a tourniquet to slow the bleeding before first responders arrived.

“[The] umbrella just hit the kid and we just saw him bleeding,” she said.

Witnesses say the boy was bleeding profusely.

“All I heard was like a woman scream, and then the umbrella went flying, so I just went to see…and then his mom’s like ‘get the lifeguard!’” said Brandon Phillips, a witness.

The boy, from Florida, has non-life threatening injuries that were caused when the umbrella went into the air and impaled his left shoulder.

“For such a rare occurrence, people were quite calm,” said Lt. Nick Oullette of the Gloucester Fire Department.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he faces serious injury to his shoulder but will be OK, officials say.