Beloved teacher shot, killed by police

SHALER, PA. -- Police in Pennsylvania shot a man outside his home Tuesday after they say he pointed a gun at them, WPXI reports.

49-year-old Donald Babbit was a high school teacher in the Penn Hills School District and those who knew him can't explain what led him to act so erratically.

"If you talk to people in Penn Hills, I think the word you're going to get is shocked because it sounds like it was completely out of character for him," said Nick Lonadi, a teacher.

Sources say Babbit was running around naked in his neighborhood and police say he pointed a gun at officers.

"Whatever happened during those few hours, that's not who he was. It's just not. It's bizarre. It's hard to process," Lonadi said.

He's choosing to focus on the memories he has with Babbit, who was his 11th-grade math teacher.

"He was always in a good mood. I don't ever remember him, even in the years teaching with him, I never remember him even losing his cool or raising his voice," Lonadi said. "He always had a smile on his face. He was always joking and interacting with the kids. He was like a model teacher."

Eventually, Lonadi came back to the Penn Hills School District as a teacher and looked up to Babbit.

"If I can impact my kids 100th of the way he did, then I would consider it a success. He was something else," Lonadi said.

Neighbors say they heard as many as a dozen gunshots in the incident that killed Babbit.

Mr. Babbit was an incredible math teacher, golf coach, and colleague at Penn Hills. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to connect with his students. The Penn Hills community is heart broken. Grief counselors are available 10-3 Weds-Fri in HS Cafe. #PHamily — Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) August 7, 2019