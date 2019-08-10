Authorities raid illegal casino in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities raided an illegal casino Friday, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Federal, state and local authorities seized currency, documents and several illegal slot machines from R and R Business Center.

The business office in Randolph County was also raided.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers was at the raid and asked ALE’s Gaming Section to help with the investigation after receiving numerous complaints from the community.

Felony charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.