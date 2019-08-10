× Alien festival being planned after viral Storm Area 51 Facebook joke

Las Vegas, Nev. — Alien Stock is the name of the festival being planned as a result of a Facebook joke that went viral, KTNV reports.

Matty Roberts, who lives in Bakersfield, California, created an event page several weeks ago that called for people to join him in storming Area 51, a top-secret facility in the middle of the desert in Nevada.

Connie West, owner of the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, Nevada has been planning non-stop to host up to 30,000 people on September 20.

“You know, in three days, we had over 1800 miss calls,” said West.

“We couldn’t build enough rooms to provide for the people that want them, our phone still hasn’t stopped ringing,” said West.

West says coordination is key and public safety is a top priority.

She has been in contact with Lincoln County leaders and law enforcement.

West plans to have on-site security as well as medical staff during the 3-day festival.

The event page went viral and millions of people indicated that they would be willing to travel to the remote location. News organizations from around the world began picking up the story, sending crews to Nevada to talk to the people who live in the area and the creator of the event page.

Despite naming the event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” Robert says he doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.

Roberts indicated early on that he was hoping that a gathering or a festival of some sort would be the result of all of the attention.

It appears he is getting his wish. A website has also been established.