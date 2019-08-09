DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Woman vacationing in Myrtle Beach gets new “beach leg” after wave washed old one away

Posted 10:55 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, August 9, 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A vacationing woman in Myrtle Beach can now enjoy the rest of her trip since she got a new prosthetic leg that lets her go back in the ocean, WMBF reports.

Jennifer Rhyne, of Ellerbe NC, lost her specially made “beach leg” when a huge wave crashed down on her Wednesday.

The leg didn’t rust, so she could go in the ocean with it.

Rhyne said that, even though the old leg is still missing, she was able to get a new one.

Her prosthetist found some extra parts and built her a new one when he learned her old one had been washed away.

Rhyne got her new “beach leg” Thursday.

