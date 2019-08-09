DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Winston-Salem man killed in motorcycle crash

Posted 6:53 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, August 9, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning, according to a press release.

Raymond Anthony Beltran, 36, of Winston-Salem, was driving a motorcycle northwest on Gyro Drive at around 2:30 a.m.

For unknown reasons at this time, his motorcycle ran off the roadway to the right, losing control and crashing, coming to rest in the intersection of Gyro Drive and Raylee Drive.

Beltran died at the scene of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

The intersection of Raylee Drive and Gyro Drive was closed for more than 4 hours.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.