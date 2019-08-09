× Winston-Salem man killed in motorcycle crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning, according to a press release.

Raymond Anthony Beltran, 36, of Winston-Salem, was driving a motorcycle northwest on Gyro Drive at around 2:30 a.m.

For unknown reasons at this time, his motorcycle ran off the roadway to the right, losing control and crashing, coming to rest in the intersection of Gyro Drive and Raylee Drive.

Beltran died at the scene of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

The intersection of Raylee Drive and Gyro Drive was closed for more than 4 hours.