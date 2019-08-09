× Teen gets sentenced for 1 year after fatal school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama teen has received a jail sentence of one year for a shooting in a Birmingham high school that killed a student, the Associated Press reports.

Michael Jerome Barber, 18, was sentenced Thursday for the death of Courtlin Arrington in 2018.

Barber was convicted by jurors in June of a misdemeanor charge of criminally negligent homicide. He was charged at first with felony reckless manslaughter.

Barber and Arrington were friends and the defense argued that Arrington asked to see a gun Barber had brought to school and was killed.

Tynesha Tatum, Arrington’s mother, said no mother should have to visit her daughter in a cemetery and she can’t forgive Barber for the shooting.

Barber said he doesn’t have the words to express his sadness over the incident.