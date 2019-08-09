StepUp Greensboro helps people prepare for jobs, build healthy relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- StepUp Greensboro is helping people move into long-term stability.

“We deal with a mass group of individuals--underemployed, unemployed, hopeless, homeless--but they also deserve another chance at life and being successful,” said Anthony Bass, director of programs.

StepUp Greensboro is a non-profit that provides a free week-long job readiness workshop where participants can receive help with application and resume skills.

The course was Deirdre Lawrence’s first step toward independence.

When she walked through the doors almost two years ago, she was at rock bottom.

“Being honest, I was just recently released from 16 years in prison. I got out in September of 2017 and I was homeless,” Lawrence said.

Unlike other avenues she tried, StepUp welcomed her.

As much as StepUp is proud of stories like Lawrence’s, staff members emphasize that employment is often one step in a person’s overall transformation.

StepUp Greensboro also offers a Life Skills program that covers budgeting, goal setting and healthy relationships.

“A lot of times, there’s some work that needs to be done on the inside of us,” Bass said.

Life Skills is helping Cynthia Henderson to heal emotionally.

“I'm a survivor of sexual abuse that started at an early age,” Henderson said.

The 36-week program is also helping her build trust.

“We have a co-partner, so this is someone that walks with me step by step in my journey and that's something that I've never had,” Henderson said.

Bass said they are looking for people who are "ready and willing to change."

You can register for the next job readiness class by calling (336) 676-5871 or by visiting StepUp Greensboro’s website at https://www.stepupgreensboro.org/